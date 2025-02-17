Minor Boost For Astra With Successor To Losec

Astra has announced promising results from clinical trials of itsantiulcer drug perprazole, which it hopes will succeed Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole), the drugmaker's flagship product, when its patent expires in 2001.
Shares in the Swedish company were buoyed by the announcement, closing at 123 Swedish kroner ($15.63), an increase of 5.3% or 4 kroner, at close of trading in Stockholm on October 9.
In preliminary results from over 6,000 patients, perprazole exhibited a significant 15% clinical superiority over Losec/Prilosec in the short-term treatment of patients with reflux esophagitis. An even greater benefit was seen in patients with severe reflux esophagitis. Perprazole's main advantage over Losec/Prilosec was its fast onset of action.
