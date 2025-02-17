Monday 17 February 2025

Minor Boost For Astra With Successor To Losec

11 October 1998

Astra has announced promising results from clinical trials of itsantiulcer drug perprazole, which it hopes will succeed Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole), the drugmaker's flagship product, when its patent expires in 2001.

Shares in the Swedish company were buoyed by the announcement, closing at 123 Swedish kroner ($15.63), an increase of 5.3% or 4 kroner, at close of trading in Stockholm on October 9.

In preliminary results from over 6,000 patients, perprazole exhibited a significant 15% clinical superiority over Losec/Prilosec in the short-term treatment of patients with reflux esophagitis. An even greater benefit was seen in patients with severe reflux esophagitis. Perprazole's main advantage over Losec/Prilosec was its fast onset of action.

