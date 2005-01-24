Minor depression Rx sales hit $2B+, despite lack of industry effort

US sales of drugs to treat minor depression exceeded $2 billion in 2003, despite a lack of approved diagnostic criteria, no formal regulatory approval of antidepressants' use in the indication and virtually no effort by drugmakers to cultivate this market, says a new Decision Resources study.

Patients with minor depression are more sensitive to treatment-related side effects, including sexual dysfunction, than those treated for major depression, it adds. Doctors often use a bupropion/selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor or bupropion/ selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor combination to help alleviate sexual side effects, or alternatives such as dose reduction or drug holidays. Patients treated by primary care physicians unfamiliar with such techniques might forgo drug therapy if they cannot tolerate sexual side effects, while physicians would prefer to prescribe an agent that lacks sexual side effects altogether rather than resorting to alternative methods, it says.