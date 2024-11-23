Mirapex Cuts Levodopa Reliance

- Pharmacia & Upjohn and Boehringer Ingelheim's Parkinson's drugMirapex (pramipexole) remains effective without the need for levodopa therapy for 15 to 24 months in early-stage PD patients, according to new data presented at the World Congress of Neurology meeting in Argentina. The drug was launched in the USA, its first market, in July (Marketletter July 14), and its approval is pending at the European Medicines Evaluation Agency.
