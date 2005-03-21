Miravant to carry out Ph III trial of Photrex

Miravant Medical Technologies, which specializes in photodynamic therapy, plans to conduct a confirmatory Phase III clinical trial of its Photrex (rostaporfin, formerly known as SnET2) in patients with age-related macular degeneration at investigational sites in central and eastern Europe and the UK.

The USA-based company has selected contract research organization Kendle to provide clinical development services for the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III trial, which was reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment.