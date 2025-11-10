Monday 10 November 2025

Mirtazepine Nears US Approval; 1st Alpha2 Blocker Antidepressant

30 October 1995

Organon's alpha2 receptor antagonist Remeron (mirtazepine) has been recommended for approval in the USA for the treatment of patients with depression. The drug was first launched in the Netherlands in October 1994, when it became the first drug of this type to become available for depression. Since then, it has been approved in three other countries, including Germany, and has received the backing of the European Union's Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products.

The drug's selective alpha-blocking action means that it enhances both serotonergic and noradrenergic transmission in the brain, and because it also has 5-HT2 and 5-HT3 receptor blocking properties it is less likely to cause serotonin-mediated side effects, such as nausea and agitation, according to Organon. The company claims that mirtazepine, a tetracyclic compound, offers the efficacy of the tricyclics and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors with improved tolerability, and may also be more effective than the SSRIs in major depression.

The company submitted data from Phase II/III studies, involving 2,796 patients on Remeron, 605 patients on placebo and 1,161 patients on comparator agents, in support of its application. Overall, the panel agreed that mirtazepine showed efficacy, although there was some disagreement on how many of the trials were positive. Pooled data from US trials showed that 48% of mirtazepine users achieved a 50% or greater reduction in Hamilton Depression (HAM-D) rating scores, compared to 20% of patients on placebo and 47% of patients on comparator drug (amitryptiline).

