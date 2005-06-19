Missing molecule helps tumors grow, new research finds

A team of researchers from the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, has discovered that a missing receptor molecule contributes to the growth of ovarian tumors in humans. The findings, published June 15 in the journal Molecular Cancer Research, show that apoptosis does not function in ovarian tumor cells not because the starter signal is missing, but because, due to the missing receptor molecule DR4, it is not being received by the cell.
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