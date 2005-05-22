Missouri sues Warrick, Day for Medicaid "fraud"

A scheme by drugmakers Dey and Warrick Pharmaceuticals to inflate reported prices for Medicaid reimbursement cost the US state of Missouri at least $15.0 million over the last 11 years, says state Attorney General Jay Nixon. He has filed a law suit in St Louis City Circuit Court against the firms, seeking penalties and triple damages for the alleged overpricing, as well as a court order to stop them violating the law in the future.

AG Nixon says Dey and Warrick did not accurately report the prices of drugs sold to pharmacies participating in Missouri's Medicaid program. The prices reported to trade publications, referred to as average wholesale price or wholesale acquisition cost, were often substantially higher than prices actually paid by the providers for the drugs, mainly generic inhalants.