MitoKor Identifies Genetic Mutations, AD Link?

- Scientists from MitoKor have identified mutations in the cytochromeC oxidase genes of mitochondrial DNA which, they say, lead to defects in energy metabolism and may account for a large number of late-onset Alzheimer's disease cases. As mitochondrial DNA is maternally inherited, they add, this may explain why the risk of AD increases when a maternal relative has the disease. Findings are published in the April 29 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.