Saturday 16 August 2025

MitoKor to acquire Apollo Biopharmaceutics

9 May 2001

MitoKor has signed an agreement to acquire Apollo BioPharmaceutics, aprivately-owned company focused on the discovery and development of neuroprotective agents, including novel non-feminizing estrogen-like compounds. The merger is subject to shareholder approval and no financial details were disclosed.

Walter Moos, MitoKor's chief executive, said that the deal is the next step in the firm's development to become a product-based biopharmaceutical company, adding that Apollo's drug candidates affect mitochondrial pathways, making the deal "an excellent strategic fit."

Apollo claims to have a broad collection of intellectual property and products focused on the development of neuroprotective treatments for trauma and diseases of aging, and chief executive Katherine Gordon said the firm will be able to advance its product pipeline "by employing the more extensive resources at MitoKor, which will be made available through this merger." Apollo has a treatment for Alzheimer's disease in Phase III with partner American Home Products and is conducting Phase I clinical work on ABP-150, a potential treatment for Parkinson's disease.

