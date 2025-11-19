Mitotix Develops Drugs Around Tumor Suppressor Gene

US biotechnology company Mitotix has acquired an exclusive worldwide license from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the USA for all therapeutic applications of the tumor suppressor protein p16, a molecule linked to a number of cancers and other conditions of inappropriate cell proliferation.
The p16 protein is believed to control entry into the cell cycle by inhibiting the action of cyclin-dependant kinase 4 (CDK4) and cyclin D1. In cells where p16 is faulty or missing as a result of mutated or absent p16 genes, cell division becomes uncontrolled. Such uncontrolled cellular proliferation is the hallmark of cancer.
Current drug discovery efforts for the treatment of cancers associated with aberrant or absent p16 include the development of small molecules that mimic the action of p16 or block the active site of the cyclin D1 enzyme. The company reports that it has indentified a number of promising compounds and is following active leads.
