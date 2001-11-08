Mitsubishi Pharma cutting 1,000 jobs

Japan's Mitsubishi Pharma Corp, created through the recent merger ofMitsubishi-Tokyo Pharmaceuticals and Welfide Corp (Marketletters passim), is to cut its workforce by 1,000 from the current figure of 5,500 over the next three years, according to Kyodo News. The firm intends to integrate nine factories into six over the next five years and reduce its number of research institutes to four from the current seven.
