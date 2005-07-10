Mitsubishi Pharma merger has been slow in producing new products

With the merged Fujisawa and Yamanouchi as Astellas now operational, Sumitomo Chemical and Dainippon Pharmaceuticals' union to come and the proposed link-up between Sankyo and Daiichi Pharma apparently progressing despite some shareholder opposition to the deal (Marketletters passim), a look at the success of a past Japanese merger, that which created Mitsubishi Pharma, might be a useful lesson.
Established in 2001, Mitsubishi Pharma was the result of two rounds of mergers of four drugmakers' pharmaceutical divisions - Mitsubishi Chemical, Tokyo Tanabe, Green Cross and Yoshitomi Pharmaceutical Industries. However, the company still ranks only number 10 in the Japanese drug industry. Moreover, notes the English-language Japanese newspaper the Nikkei Weekly, while the group has a wide line-up, it has, at present, few new products, and reported flat sales in the year to end-March.
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