Mixed Interims From Japanese Drug Majors

For Japanese drugmakers, cost-cutting helped lift profit margins and earnings for their interim results to end-September 1995. Most managed reasonable performances, but both Shionogi and Fujisawa reported downturns in both sales and current profits. Forecasts for some of the leading companies were published in the Marketletter November 6.

At Sankyo, full-year sales are forecast to reach 405 billion yen ($3.97 billion) and current profits to hit 85 billion yen. Reasons behind the improved performance included a 6% rise in sales of Mevalotin (pravastatin) and foreign exchange gains. The company's new antidiabetic Noscal (troglitazone), sales of which started this month, is expected to add several billion yen to annual sales.

Yoshitomi expects full-year sales to reach 100 billion yen ($980 million) and current profit of 12.5 billion yen for the full year. Factors behind the strong interims include steady sales of Risamol (cisapride) and the antihypertensive Baylotenin (nitrendipine) and the newly-introduced Conan (quinapril). Either a stock split or dividend increase is expected for the company.