Thursday 21 August 2025

Mixed outlook for Singapore pharma sector

13 May 2007

Despite its established nature, Singapore's pharmaceutical market has limited growth potential when compared with other similarly developed countries in the region, according to a new report from Dublin, Ireland-based Research and Markets. At some 80% of the total market by value, prescription drugs dominate, with the segment expected to remain prominent.

Manufacturing output has also fluctuated recently, with strong growth in the summer months of last year failing to extend into the fall. The downturn has been reflected in the active pharmaceutical ingredients sector, which has witnessed a contraction in production after a change in the sector's product mix, says the report.

The market's value is likely to exceed $660.0 million by 2010, up from $530.0 million in 2005, boosted by changing demographics and rising health care spending. It will also be supported by pending consolidation of guidelines on pharmaceuticals and other health care products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Kite to buy Interius for $350 million
Biotechnology
Kite to buy Interius for $350 million
21 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Piramal and NewAmsterdam invest in oral solid dosage production
21 August 2025
Biotechnology
Exorphia and Rohto Pharma enter into strategic alliance
21 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
PureTech positions deupirfenidone as potential new standard of care for IPF
21 August 2025
Biotechnology
Celldex Phase II barzolvolimab trial in EoE to be discontinued
21 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Nicox glaucoma drug meets requirements for US and China approvals
21 August 2025
Biotechnology
VeonGen Therapeutics wins FDA RMAT designation for VG801
21 August 2025

Company Spotlight

AlzeCure Pharma
AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze