Mixed reaction to US President's SOTU

29 January 2007

In his State of the Union address, US President George W Bush made a commitment to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, saying "it is our duty to keep them permanently sound," but his reassurances received a mixed reaction from stakeholders.

"I propose two new initiatives to help more Americans afford their own insurance," said the President, adding: "first, I propose a standard tax deduction for health insurance that will be like the standard tax deduction for dependents. Families with health insurance will pay no income or payroll taxes on $15,000 of their income. Single Americans with health insurance will pay no income or payroll taxes on $7,500 of their income. With this reform, more than 100 million men, women and children who are now covered by employer-provided insurance will benefit from lower tax bills."

At the same time, said Pres Bush, "this reform will level the playing field for those who do not get health insurance through their job. For Americans who now purchase health insurance on their own, my proposal would mean a substantial tax savings - $4,500 for a family of four making $60,000 a year. And for the millions of other Americans who have no health insurance at all, this deduction would help put a basic private health insurance plan within their reach."

