Mixed results for GSK/Adolor's Entereg/Entrareg

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and the USA's Adolor reported mixed topline results from two identically-designed Phase III registration studies of Entereg/Entrareg (alvimopan) for the treatment of opioid-induced bowel dysfunction in patients with chronic non-cancer pain. Study 012 achieved statistical significance in its primary endpoint. While study 013 did not achieve statistical significance, the data showed supportive evidence in a key secondary endpoint of change in the average weekly frequency of spontaneous bowel movement. Pharmaceutical industry analysts at Lehman Brothers described the results as "disappointing."
