Saturday 8 November 2025

Mixed results for GW's Sativex in MS-based spasticity

8 October 2006

UK-based drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals says that the results from two Phase III studies of its cannabinoid spray medication Sativex, which examined the drug as a treatment for multiple sclerosis-related spasticity and bladder dysfunction, are mixed. The data, which were announced during the firm's presentation at the congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis in Madrid, Spain, were first unveiled earlier this year (Marketletter March 27).

The firm reported that, in the spasticity study, 36% of patients in the "per protocol" treatment group experienced a 30% improvement in symptoms, which was statistically-significant. In the intention to treat cohort, which included all patients who entered the study, some of whom may have violated the protocol, there was a general trend towards symptom reduction, but not to a level of statistical significance. Christine Collin, lead investigator and consultant in neurological rehabilitation medicine at the Royal Berkshire and Battle National Health Service Trust in Reading in the UK, said that the data "demonstrates that Sativex can reduce spasticity in these difficult to treat patients."

...and MS related bladder dysfunction

