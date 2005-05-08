Mixed results for Myriad's AD candidate

USA-based group Myriad Genetics says that its selective amyloid beta-lowering agent Flurizan (MPC-7869) failed to achieve statistical significance in a 12-month, Phase II clinical trial in 207 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. However, the firm stressed that a positive trend was recorded on all three primary endpoints in subjects with the mild form of the condition receiving the 800mg twice-daily dose.
"Even though Flurizan did not achieve significance in the primary endpoints of the Phase II Alzheimer's study, we are encouraged by the statistically-significant effect observed in the mild AD patients," stated Peter Meldrum, the company's president.
800mg dose slowed progression of dementia 41% in mild AD patients
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze