Wednesday 1 October 2025

Mixed Results For Q4 1995 From US Drug Majors

29 January 1996

Fourth-quarter performance in 1995 of some of the USA's major drug companies was mixed, affected by various factors. Bristol-Myers Squibb, for example, took a $950 million charge to cover the settlement of claims relating to silicone breast implants. This resulted in a loss being reported for the quarter. Net income for the quarter was down at Warner-Lambert due to poor performances by its pharmaceuticals and confectionery businesses.

Bristol-Myers Squibb recorded a restructuring charge of $310 million before taxes in the fourth quarter of 1995, in addition to the $950 million for liability claims. Pharmaceutical sales in 1995 advanced 12%, growing both at home and abroad. Sales of the anticancer agent Taxol (paclitaxel) advanced 68% in 1995, and other products experiencing strong growth included Pravachol (pravastatin), Monopril (fosinopril), Paraplatin (carboplatin), Buspar (buspirone) and Zerit (stavudine). Also, B-MS' Glucophage (metformin), which was launched in the USA in 1995, was said to have done exceptionally well. The firm's medical devices and nutritional products divisions both saw turnover rise 13% in 1995, and consumer product sales were ahead 28%.

Genentech's 1995 earnings included special charges of $25 million for expenses related to its new arrangement with Roche (Marketletter November 6, 1995), and to severance costs associated with the change in leadership at the company (Marketletters passim). Sales of Pulmozyme (dornase alfa), used to treat cystic fibrosis, were ahead 26% in 1995 to $88.3 million. The sales of antithrombotic Activase (alteplase) were $301 million, up 7%. The firm's share of the thrombolytic market has increased from around 70% at the end of 1994 to 75% since Genentech received approval for the accelerated infusion of Activase, it was noted. Turnover of growth hormone products Protropin (somatrem) and Nutropin (somatropin) was $219.4 million in 1995, down 2.7%, due to the impact of pricing programs for distribution channels.

