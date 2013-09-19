Mixed results for Sanofi-Aventis: insomnia study good, antidepressant faces setback

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has reported data from ongoing trials for three of its pipeline candidates. The GEMS and NOCTURNE studies on insomnia drugs eplivanserin and volinanserin, respectively, have shown positive outcomes, whereas the INDIGO study, investigating the safety and efficacy of antidepressant saredutant on the elderly, did not reach significance versus placebo. Lastly, the firm said the final results of the ATHENA study on Multaq (dronedarone) would be presented later this month.

The GEMS study was a Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parrallel assignment trial on 948 patients with insomnia, characterized by sleep maintenance difficulties or night-time awakenings. The primary endpoint of the trial was to assess the sleep drug's efficacy vs placebo after six and 12 weeks using the functional outcome of sleep questionnaire (FOSQ). Secondary endpoints included: evaluating patients' daytime function; identifying any residual effects; noting any effect on sleep following abrupt discontinuation of treatment after 12 weeks; and building a profile on the candidate's safety and tolerability.