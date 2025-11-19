MIXED RESULTS WITH HIGH DOSE TACRINE

High dose treatment with Warner-Lambert's new antidementia drug Cognex (tacrine) is effective in some patients (42%), but carries with it a significant potential for serious, but reversible, liver damage, according to two studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (April 6).

The first study involved 263 evaluable patients with probable Alzheimer's disease (autopsy is currently the only reliable way to confirm an AD diagnosis), who received either high-dose tacrine or placebo over a 30-week treatment period. The study was carried out at 33 centers across the USA.

The patients were divided into four groups: Group 1 received a placebo for the whole test period; Group 2 received 40mg of tacrine per day for six weeks, then 80mg/day for 24 weeks; Groups 3 and 4 received 40mg/day tacrine for six weeks and then 80mg/day for six weeks, whereupon Group 3 patients had their dose increased to 120mg/day for the remaining 18 weeks, and Group 4 received 120mg/day for six weeks and then 160mg/day for the last 12 weeks.