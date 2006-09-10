Mixed views on GSK Greek PI decision

There appears to be ambiguity in the ruling on whether GlaxoSmithKline acted legally relating to a parallel importing case bought against it by Greek wholesalers, with the company saying it was a favorable decision, while the European Association of Euro-Pharmaceuticals companies, representing IP traders, also claimed a victory.

The Hellenic Competition Committee (HCC) issued its ruling in the continuation of the Syfait case, which looked at two distinct situations, the total refusal of supply and the application for imposing partial supplies via a quota system. However, the Greek competition authority's decision confirms its original position that GSK's complete refusal to supply certain medicines to Greek wholesalers was illegal.

The HCC referred the matter to the European Court of Justice in January 2003 for a ruling under European Competition law. Advocate General Jacobs issued a positive Opinion in GSK's favor in October 2004 but the ECoJ referred the matter back to the HCC last year (Marketletter June 6, 2005) without deciding on the merits of the case for technical reasons. GSK says that the HCC's decision reflects the Opinion of the Advocate General in ruling that there was no abuse by the firm in refusing to supply unlimited quantities of the drugs to wholesalers and pharmacy cooperatives in Greece, even if this hinders parallel trade.