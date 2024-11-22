ML Laboratories: D2S trial data

- ML Laboratories of the UK reported a sharp rise in share price, up 17 pence ($0.26) to 226p, following the disclosure of successful Phase II data in respect of its anti-HIV drug D2S. The results showed the compound to be a potent inhibitor of cellular infection by HIV-1 in two volunteers with full-blown AIDS, and not to have toxic side effects. Phase III trials are expected to begin by mid-1996.
