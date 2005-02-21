ML Laboratories posts strong 2004 results

ML Laboratories of the UK has announced its turnover for the year ended September 30 2004, of L7.9 million ($14.9 million). This increase includes a rise in licensing and evaluation fees to L2.7 million versus L0.9 million for the previous year. Development fees discharged under license agreements were L1.6 million (2003: nil) and royalty income increased L5,000,000. Revenue growth resulted in a gross profit of L5.4 million vs L3.9 million.

Highlights for the period include positive Phase III results for Adept (icodextrin solution), which, as an adjunct to gynecological surgery, significantly reduced the number of adhesions, the company said. ML hopes to file a marketing application with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2005, with a possible launch in 2006. The company believes that, with its safety profile and low cost, Adept could potentially be used in all routine abdominal surgery.