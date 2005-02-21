ML Laboratories posts strong 2004 results

ML Laboratories of the UK has announced its turnover for the year ended September 30 2004, of L7.9 million ($14.9 million). This increase includes a rise in licensing and evaluation fees to L2.7 million versus L0.9 million for the previous year. Development fees discharged under license agreements were L1.6 million (2003: nil) and royalty income increased L5,000,000. Revenue growth resulted in a gross profit of L5.4 million vs L3.9 million.
Highlights for the period include positive Phase III results for Adept (icodextrin solution), which, as an adjunct to gynecological surgery, significantly reduced the number of adhesions, the company said. ML hopes to file a marketing application with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2005, with a possible launch in 2006. The company believes that, with its safety profile and low cost, Adept could potentially be used in all routine abdominal surgery.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze