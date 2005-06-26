ML Labs to buy Quadrant for L46.7M

Biotechnology company ML Laboratories has announced plans to acquire fellow UK-based Quadrant Technologies for L46.7 million ($84.4 million) and plans to raise funds through a vendor placing of 136.5 million new shares at a price of 19.0 pence each for a total of L26.0 million. The group will pay Quadrant shareholders L19.5 million in cash and the remainder in shares

While ML is a loss-making company, reporting a loss of L4.0 million for the last fiscal year (versus L6.1 million the year earlier on sales of L6.4 million, Quadrant, which resulted from a management buyout from Irish drugmaker Elan in July 2003 (Marketletters passim), is a profitable business through royalties from US health care company Baxter. Quadrant specializes in inhaled therapies and has a partnership deal with US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb for inhaled insulin.

Kieran Murphy, chief executive of ML, has pointed out that buying Quadrant, which made a pretax profit of L1.3 million in 2004, is part of a major revamp of the business which should help the group move into sustainable profitability from 2006. 2005 should have been the firm's first non-loss-making year, but, in April, the firm announced that restructuring cost would still leave it in deficit this year.