ML Labs to buy Quadrant for L46.7M

Biotechnology company ML Laboratories has announced plans to acquire fellow UK-based Quadrant Technologies for L46.7 million ($84.4 million) and plans to raise funds through a vendor placing of 136.5 million new shares at a price of 19.0 pence each for a total of L26.0 million. The group will pay Quadrant shareholders L19.5 million in cash and the remainder in shares
While ML is a loss-making company, reporting a loss of L4.0 million for the last fiscal year (versus L6.1 million the year earlier on sales of L6.4 million, Quadrant, which resulted from a management buyout from Irish drugmaker Elan in July 2003 (Marketletters passim), is a profitable business through royalties from US health care company Baxter. Quadrant specializes in inhaled therapies and has a partnership deal with US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb for inhaled insulin.
Kieran Murphy, chief executive of ML, has pointed out that buying Quadrant, which made a pretax profit of L1.3 million in 2004, is part of a major revamp of the business which should help the group move into sustainable profitability from 2006. 2005 should have been the firm's first non-loss-making year, but, in April, the firm announced that restructuring cost would still leave it in deficit this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze