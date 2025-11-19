Wednesday 19 November 2025

ML SIGNS ICODEXTRIN DEAL WITH FRESENIUS

14 March 1994

M L Laboratories has signed a worldwide marketing agreement for its glucose polymer solution Icodextrin. The company has announced that it will form a joint venture with Fresenius of Germany, one of the world leaders in dialysis, which gains exclusive rights to market Icodextrin (formerly called Dextrin 20), in all world markets apart from Japan.

Icodextrin will address the market for continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis, which is valued at L 500 million ($740 million) a year. The company hopes that the product, which "cleans" the blood of kidney patients, will cut down the need to use expensive kidney dialysis machines in the care of those with renal dysfunction.

Icodextrin was first approved in the UK in January 1993, and M L Labs expects it to be launched there in May. Bulk Icodextrin is manufactured at the company's site in Liverpool. Submission dossiers have been filed in all other European Union countries, with approval expected over the next few months.

