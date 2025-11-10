MMD Buys Into Japanese Venture

Marion Merrell Dow, one of the largest and most successful US pharmaceutical contract sales organizations and a company in the process of being acquired by Germany's Hoechst group, has become a shareholder in Nippon Pharma Promotion. NPP, founded by P Reed Maurer in December of last year (Marketletter February 13), is the first contract promotion pharmaceutical organization to be set up in Japan.
MMD thus joins Cider Sante, the Bank of Tokyo, International Business Information and 11 Japanese pharmaceutical wholesalers as a corporate shareholder. Together with Cider Sante, which has a strong presence as a pharmaceutical promotion organization in Europe and Canada, MMD's participation brings to NPP additional expertise and the means for assisting Japanese companies interested in entering overseas markets.
NPP also announced that two more Japanese wholesalers, Oak Yakuhin in the Hiroshima area and Sanseido in the Hyogo area, have also joined as shareholders. This brings the number of Japanese wholesaler shareholders to 11 and ensures nationwide coverage for the organization, which will now have a capacity of some 6,000 representatives to cover the smaller hospitals and clinics that NPP has staked out for its promotion services.
