Wednesday 19 November 2025

MMD INCREASES HOLDING IN KODAMA

10 April 1994

Marion Merrell Dow has increased its stake in the Japanese pharmaceutical company Kodama to over 90%. MMD originally bought a 20% interest in the company in February 1993, and increased its ownership to 50% at the beginning of this year.

According to Michael Aylott, president and chief executive of Marion Merrell Dow KK, "this acquisition represents an important strategic opportunity for the company to expand its presence in the world's second largest pharmaceutical market."

Speaking at the press conference to announce the stake increase, Dr Aylott reported that the Marion Merrell Dow group in Japan, including Kodama, recorded sales of 44 billion yen ($422 million) in 1993. This accounts for 17% of the group's total sales worldwide, he said, noting that the company plans to increase the figure to 20%, a similar percentage to that in Europe.

