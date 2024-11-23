MMD Launches Nicorette In Japan

Marion Merrell Dow has launched Nicorette gum (nicotine polacrilex) 2mg in Japan for smoking cessation. Pharmaceutical wholesalers began stocking the product in June, and it became available to physicians nationwide in July. It is the first nicotine-based smoking cessation product to be launched in Japan, which has an estimated 30 million smokers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze