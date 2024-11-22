MMD/Teva Agreement

- Marion Merrell Dow and Teva Pharmaceutical have signed an agreement to collaborate in marketing the multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone (copolymer 1) in the USA and Canada. Teva expects a New Drug Application for Copaxone to be submitted in the USA by the middle of this year. Under the agreement, the companies will set up a new venture, to be known as Teva/Marion Partners, to market the product in North America.