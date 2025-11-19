MMD TO FILE SUIT OVER SELDANE FORM

Marion Merrell Dow has filed suit in the US district court of Colorado alleging that Ciba subsidiary Geneva Pharmaceuticals is infringing one of its patents for the antihistamine product Seldane (terfenadine).
The suit alleges that Geneva is infringing US Patent 4,254,129, which covers the carboxylic acid metabolite of terfenadine as well as the use of the compound as an antihistamine. Geneva notified MMD on February 8 that it had submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market terfenadine before the expiration of the '129 patent on March 3, 1998.
MMD contends that the commercial manufacture, use and sale of Geneva's terfenadine will contravene its patent. Under the Waxman Hatch Act, Geneva's ANDA cannot be approved by the FDA for a period of up to 30 months from the filing of a lawsuit, pending the outcome of litigation in a federal district court.
