MMD To Market Teva's Copaxone

Marion Merrell Dow and Teva have signed a letter of intent for a collaboration on the North American marketing of Copaxone (copolymer-1), Teva's investigational new product for multiple sclerosis.
This initial agreement is subject to the agreement of both companies' board of directors and to the signing of detailed contractual arrangements. Copaxone is in the late stages of development, and Teva expects to submit Copaxone to regulatory agencies in the USA and Canada by the middle of 1995.
