MMI expands into the autoimmune field

Medical Marketing International Group has reached agreement with its Viratis joint venture partners, the fellow UK-based universities King's College London and Queen Mary, both part of the University of London, to license a novel technology aimed at treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and asthma. According to David Best, chairman of MMI and Viratis, the move is designed to "provide the company with a strong portfolio addressing key markets with unmet need."
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