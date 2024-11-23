Mmunomedics' CEA-Scan

- Immunomedics' colorectal cancer imaging agent CEA-Scan identified colorectal cancer in 61% of patients in whom conventional tests, such as CT scanning, had failed. "The likelihood of incorrect diagnosis is three times higher with CT than with CEA-Scan," commented Yehuda Patt of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, who presented the data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting. CEA-Scan has approvable status at the US Food and Drug Administration, and is now under labeling discussions.