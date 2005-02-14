MNCs' blockbuster launch tactics in India

Some foreign pharmaceutical manufacturers are considering marketing their new blockbuster drugs in India through 100%-owned subsidiaries and not through publicly-held Indian divisions, in order to maximize profits to the parent company, according to the Business Standard of India.
This measure, which directs profits to the parent company and not to Indian shareholders, provides an incentive for companies to market blockbusters in low-price markets, one multinational executive told the newspaper. Most fully-owned subsidiaries use the salesforces of the public Indian companies, it was noted.
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