Moberg Pharma

Its lead product, Terclara (MOB-015), is a patented topical terbinafine formulation for onychomycosis (nail fungus). The therapy has received approval in multiple European countries, with launches underway across the Nordic region.

In November 2025, Moberg signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Karo Healthcare covering 19 European markets. Under the deal, Terclara will be marketed alongside Karo’s antifungal brand Lamisil, expanding commercial reach across key EU territories. The company continues to pursue additional partnerships to strengthen global access.

Moberg is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MOB) and is led by Anna Ljung as chief executive officer. Its strategy is centred on commercialising late-stage dermatology assets while maintaining lean R&D operations.