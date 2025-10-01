Modafinil Proves Effective In Narcolepsy

Cephalon has revealed that a review of data from the first of two Phase III clinical trials of Provigil (modafinil) in patients with narcolepsy demonstrated that the drug had a statistically significant benefit in reducing excessive daytime sleepiness versus placebo.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled, nine-week study of 285 patients with narcolepsy was conducted at 18 medical centers in the USA, and measured response by the maintenance of wakefulness (MWT) test and a physician-perceived measure of benefit to the patient. A number of adverse experiences were encountered in the study, with headache being the most frequently-reported side effect.
Cephalon says it is continuing to analyze the efficacy and safety results of the Phase III trial, and these data will be reported by clinical investigators at an appropriate medical meeting later this year. The company notes that it has not yet submitted these findings to the US Food and Drug Administration. Positive findings from two Phase III studies are expected to be required for submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for clearance to market Provigil in the USA; a second Phase III study of Provigil is ongoing.
