Wednesday 1 October 2025

Modafinil Proves Effective In Narcolepsy

19 February 1996

Cephalon has revealed that a review of data from the first of two Phase III clinical trials of Provigil (modafinil) in patients with narcolepsy demonstrated that the drug had a statistically significant benefit in reducing excessive daytime sleepiness versus placebo.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled, nine-week study of 285 patients with narcolepsy was conducted at 18 medical centers in the USA, and measured response by the maintenance of wakefulness (MWT) test and a physician-perceived measure of benefit to the patient. A number of adverse experiences were encountered in the study, with headache being the most frequently-reported side effect.

Cephalon says it is continuing to analyze the efficacy and safety results of the Phase III trial, and these data will be reported by clinical investigators at an appropriate medical meeting later this year. The company notes that it has not yet submitted these findings to the US Food and Drug Administration. Positive findings from two Phase III studies are expected to be required for submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for clearance to market Provigil in the USA; a second Phase III study of Provigil is ongoing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze