Mode Of Action For ProCyte's AIDS Drug?

Research findings published in the Annals of Biochemistry and Biophysics show that while ProCyte's anti-HIV compound bathocuproine disulfonic acid copper (BCDS-copper) inhibits HIV protease in vitro, the inhibition of HIV infection in human cells is due to another mechanism.
While the compound appeared to inhibit the enzymatic activity of HIV protease, it did not affect polyprotein processing in a chronically HIV-infected cell line. The researchers, including ProCyte's principal scientist Andrew Branca, suspect that BCDS-copper may act by blocking the interaction of viral glycoproteins and receptors on the target cell, preventing HIV from entering the cell.
