Moderate growth for Spanish Rx spending

In Spain, pharmaceutical spending during May increased 5.6% to total 838.4 million euros ($997.2 million), bringing total expenditure growth so far this year to around 7%.
The Health Ministry says the rise in spending on reimbursable drugs has been moderate in recent months, and it sees 2005's overall 4.2% growth target as helping to slow the rate of increase.
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