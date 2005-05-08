Wednesday 19 November 2025

Modest 1st-qtr growth for Altana

8 May 2005

Germany's Altana AG has recorded a 4% increase in first-quarter 2005 sales, which reached 741.0 million euros ($962.5 million). 602.0 million euros, or 81%, of group turnover, was achieved outside the domestic market, with revenues from Germany of 139.0 million euros, a rise of 21%. Operating earnings were up 1.7% on the like, 2004 period at 180.0 million euros, while pretax earnings inched 0.7% higher to 152.0 million euros and net income grew 4.0% to 94.0 million euros.

The Bad Homburg-based company says that earnings were influenced by high expenditure on R&D and launch costs associated with its new asthma drug Alvesco (ciclesonide), which debuted in the UK in January and in Germany in February (Marketletters passim).

Altana Pharma AG, which is headquartered in Constance, boosted its sales 7% to 533.0 million euros and reported pretax earnings of 131.0 million euros, a rise of 5%. The unit's own sales of the gastrointestinal drug Pantozol/Protonix (pantoprazole) grew 8% to 306.0 million euros, while total turnover with partners expanded 5% to 626.0 million euros.

