Modest Recovery For Israeli Pharma Market

After two years of stagnation, the Israeli pharmaceutical market managed a modest recovery during 1994, both in the private and institutional sectors. The private market showed a 14% increase in US dollar terms with drug sales reaching $179 million; there was a 22% rise in local currency terms. Unit sales grew an estimated 7%.

Unofficial estimates suggest that General Sick Fund purchases of medicines rose about 10% and reached $275-$280 million. The GSF has been active in introducing new drugs to its formulary in the last couple of years, and this was sustained with the passing of the National Health Insurance Law in early 1994.

On the other hand, the smaller sick funds, anticipating the negative impact of the NHIL on their revenue/expenditure equation, have had to tighten further their policy regarding the introduction of new drugs onto the market. A recent study shows that of over 30 New Chemical Entities introduced into the GSF during 1992 and 1993, only about a third were listed by one of the smaller funds by the beginning of 1995.