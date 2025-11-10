Modest Recovery For Israeli Pharma Market

After two years of stagnation, the Israeli pharmaceutical market managed a modest recovery during 1994, both in the private and institutional sectors. The private market showed a 14% increase in US dollar terms with drug sales reaching $179 million; there was a 22% rise in local currency terms. Unit sales grew an estimated 7%.
Unofficial estimates suggest that General Sick Fund purchases of medicines rose about 10% and reached $275-$280 million. The GSF has been active in introducing new drugs to its formulary in the last couple of years, and this was sustained with the passing of the National Health Insurance Law in early 1994.
On the other hand, the smaller sick funds, anticipating the negative impact of the NHIL on their revenue/expenditure equation, have had to tighten further their policy regarding the introduction of new drugs onto the market. A recent study shows that of over 30 New Chemical Entities introduced into the GSF during 1992 and 1993, only about a third were listed by one of the smaller funds by the beginning of 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze