Modulight Biotherapeutics

The company’s technology uses light-activated proteins delivered via gene or cell therapy to precisely control neural circuits involved in conditions such as trigeminal neuropathic pain, epilepsy and movement disorders.

In 2025, Modulight completed a US$12.2 million seed financing to support its lead programmes and advance its optogenetics platform toward human translation.

The company was founded in 2022 and is led by a team experienced in neuroscience, bioengineering and gene therapy.

sModulight’s strategy centres on translating its proprietary optogenetic tools into scalable therapeutic options that go beyond standard pharmacology. Its initial indication is trigeminal neuropathic pain—which offers an accessible nerve target for light-based therapy—while subsequent programmes include drug-resistant seizures and other neuro-excitatory disorders.