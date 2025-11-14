Friday 14 November 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Modulight Biotherapeutics

A biotech company developing optogenetic neuromodulation therapies for severe neurological disorders.

The company’s technology uses light-activated proteins delivered via gene or cell therapy to precisely control neural circuits involved in conditions such as trigeminal neuropathic pain, epilepsy and movement disorders. 

In 2025, Modulight completed a US$12.2 million seed financing to support its lead programmes and advance its optogenetics platform toward human translation. 

The company was founded in 2022 and is led by a team experienced in neuroscience, bioengineering and gene therapy. 

sModulight’s strategy centres on translating its proprietary optogenetic tools into scalable therapeutic options that go beyond standard pharmacology. Its initial indication is trigeminal neuropathic pain—which offers an accessible nerve target for light-based therapy—while subsequent programmes include drug-resistant seizures and other neuro-excitatory disorders.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Modulight Biotherapeutics News

Modulight Biotherapeutics raises $12 million seed funding
12 November 2025
More Modulight Biotherapeutics news >


Today's issue

Blood thinner failure thins BMS shares
Pharmaceutical
Blood thinner failure thins BMS shares
14 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Series A extension takes TandemAI fundraising beyond $80 million
14 November 2025
Biotechnology
Terumo BCT names new head of cell and gene therapy business
14 November 2025
Biotechnology
Biokin delays Hong Kong debut as biotech sentiment cools
14 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hair loss pipeline looking thicker as investors plough $270 million into a cure for balding
14 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Merck to buy Cidara Therapeutics in $9.2 billion deal
14 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck makes unsolicited offer for Avadel Pharmaceuticals
14 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze