Moexipril Takes On Other ACEIs On Price

Schwarz Pharma's ACE inhibitor Univasc (moexipril) is available at a fraction of the cost of other brands, undercutting the prices promised on its introduction in the USA six months ago. On average, Univasc is priced 65% lower than competitor drugs.
Schwarz notes that it has exceeded its launch target of a 60% lower price. In an audit of 20,000 US pharmacies conducted from July to September 1995, it was found that "an average one-year treatment using Univasc would cost a patient only $201.60, compared to as much $586 per year for the leading competitor."
