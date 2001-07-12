Thursday 24 April 2025

Moldovan pharma market news

12 July 2001

Health care spending in the former Soviet republic of Moldova will totalaround $42 million this year, about the same as in 2001, according to forecasts by BISNIS, part of the US Department of Commerce. This means many hospital patients will have to continue purchasing the medicines required for their treatment, it says.

Moldova's imports of pharmaceuticals last year are said to have been worth $23.6 million, but official Moldovan figures put domestic drug sales at only $11.7 million. This discrepancy could be due to a large proportion of imports being supplied directly to health care institutions, and not included in official sales figures.

Hungary accounted for 20% of Moldovan drug imports last year, rising from 14% in 1999, with other major exporters to the country including Bulgaria, Germany, India, Russia, Slovenia and Ukraine. By the end of last year, Moldova's National Pharmacy Institute registered 4,006 medicines, with 95% of these made by foreign producers. The number of registered medicines produced by domestic enterprises is expected to increase slowly to reach 25% of the total in the coming years, although of the 200 licensed pharmaceutical companies in the country, only 60 are operating. Of the 1,000 pharmacies nationwide, half are located in the capital, Chisinau.

