Molecular Biosystems/Mallinckrodt marketing agreement for Albunex

- Molecular Biosystems and Mallinckrodt Group have signed a new distribution and investment agreement for Albunex, the first commercially available contrast agent for ultrasound imaging, and FS069, a new ultrasound contrast product in development. Under the terms of the agreement, Mallinckrodt will make an additional equity investment of $13 million in MB, put $20 million into the development of FS069, and make additional clinical funding and milestone payments of up to $14.5 million. For its part, Mallinckrodt's sales and marketing exclusivity on these products will now run until the end of July 2003 or three years after the US Food and Drug Administration approves FS069 to visualize blood perfusing the heart muscle.
