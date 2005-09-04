Momenta files ANDA for M-Enoxaparin

Massachusetts, USA-headquartered Momenta Pharmaceutical says it has submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for marketing approval for its deep vein thrombosis drug M-Enoxaparin (a low molecular weight heparin).

Development of the drug, a generic version of Sanofi-Aventis' Lovenox, is a collaboration between Momenta and Sandoz, a division of Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis AG.

Under the FDA's ANDA, a generic drug is required to have the same active components as the innovator product. Alan Crane, Momenta's chief executive, commented: "we believe that our proprietary technology enables us to analyze the Lovenox mixture and demonstrate that M-Enoxaparin has the same active ingredients."