Monsanto's Japanese R&D Unit For Sale

US chemicals and pharmaceutical group Monsanto has said its Japanese subsidiary is planning to sell its R&D center in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. Monsanto, which controls drugmaker G D Searle, says it has entered negotiations with several chemical and pharmaceutical companies and expects to conclude a deal by year-end.
The R&D center is on a 170,000 square meter side and is made up of two buildings. The move is part of the Monsanto group's global restructuring plan, according to the Nikkei Weekly, and in addition the strength of the yen is making R&D activity in Japan too expensive.
