Monsanto To Spin Off Chemicals

US chemical and pharmaceutical group Monsanto has said that it received board approval to spin off its chemicals business to existing shareholders in a tax-free transaction. The businesses that will remain are the agricultural, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and food ingredients units.
The firm has been looking at options regarding separating the business units since October, when the possibility of a merger with another firm was considered. A report in the Wall Street Journal suggests that, at one point, Monsanto had talks with the German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer, and other firms, but no deals materialized.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze