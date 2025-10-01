Monsanto To Spin Off Chemicals

US chemical and pharmaceutical group Monsanto has said that it received board approval to spin off its chemicals business to existing shareholders in a tax-free transaction. The businesses that will remain are the agricultural, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and food ingredients units.

The firm has been looking at options regarding separating the business units since October, when the possibility of a merger with another firm was considered. A report in the Wall Street Journal suggests that, at one point, Monsanto had talks with the German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer, and other firms, but no deals materialized.