Montana Rx bills draw fire from industry

The House Judiciary Committee of the US state of Montana's Legislature has this month examined legislation to require drugmakers which advertise and sell their products in the state to disclose what percentage of such income is spent on advertising and promotion.
The bill, which is being proposed by Democratic Representative Dave Gallik, would impose criminal penalties of a prison term and a $10,00 fine, although the Associated Press reports Rep Gallik as saying that he would be willing to reduce the penalties' severity to civil fines.
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