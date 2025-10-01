More Clotrimazole Uses

Sheffield Medical Technologies' investment in clotrimazole research is paying off, as a series of new indications make the drug more of a core technology rather than a simple antifungal. The latest potential indication is diarrhea, which Sheffield is researching via a license with the Children's Hospital in Boston, USA. Clotrimazole is also showing promise in the treatment of several cancers, atherosclerosis and other diseases characterized by abnormal cell proliferation, and sickle cell anemia.
